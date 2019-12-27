Tunisia: Political Parties and Coalitions Dismayed By Turkish President's Visit to Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — Political parties and coalitions expressed in separate statements, their opposition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's unannounced visit to Tunisia on Wednesday. They called for the imperative not to interfere in Libya's internal affairs and be drawn into the axes' policies.

The "Tunisia Forward" movement considered that Erdogan's visit to Tunisia constitutes an alignment with one of the parties to the conflict in Libya and a serious interference in the internal affairs of that country, which runs counter to the principles of Tunisian diplomacy based on "positive neutrality," according to the party.

The latter added that the Turkish President's visit involves Tunisia in a choice supporting the Turkey-Qatar axis which has harmed the country's interests both internally and externally and damaged relations with neighbouring countries.

The movement calls, in this regard, for a unified position of the Tunisian political and civil society components.

For its part, the Al Massar party expressed concern that Tunisia is "being used" as a political platform for a "certain axis," which according to it, a status that harms the national interest and exposes the territory to risks with immeasurable consequences.

The party recalls that positive neutrality is the path Tunisia has taken since independence. Tunisia's choice to side with the Turkey-Qatar axis does not take into account the current situation in Libya and drags the country into a regional conflict that could threaten the security of our country and jeopardize relations with neighbouring countries.

The Chaab movement affirms that it will face any attempt to use borders or territorial waters to allow the transit of arms and fighters of the Libyan government of Accord, considering that any military intervention constitutes a threat to Tunisia's security.

The Al Soumoud coalition described the statements made by President Kais Saied after his meeting with Erdogan as "serious."

The content of these statements confirms that Tunisia "has abandoned its neutrality" to adhere to the axes' policy, especially after the numerous meetings that had recently taken place with Libyan parties, all on the same side.