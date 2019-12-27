Zimbabwe: Marry Chiwenga's Freedom Bid Flops Again

27 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Court Reporter

MARRY Chiwenga's application for bail flopped again Friday after the High Court postponed the matter to next week Tuesday.

Marry is the wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

She was arrested two weeks ago facing charges of allegedly attempting to kill her husband and fraud. Her bail hearing was postponed last week after the State said it was not prepared for the matter proceed.

VP Chiwenga filed for divorce soon after he returned from China where he was being treated for suspected poisoning. He had spent four months seeking treatment in that country.

However, Marry in her application for bail said the charges were fabricated and accused the VP of causing her arrest so that he gained an upper hand in the divorce case pending at the High Court.

