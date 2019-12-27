Kenya: Woman Trampled to Death By an Elephant in Laikipia

27 December 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — A 36-year-old woman was on Thursday trampled to death by an elephant in Ol Arabei forest along the border of Laikipia and Baringo counties.

A statement from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said the woman, identified as Stella Chebii, had gone to look for her livestock when she was attacked by the elephant.

"We are sad to report the tragic loss of a 36- year old woman who was trampled to death by an elephant in Ol Arabei forest on Thursday, December 26, 2019," reads the statement.

Her body was taken to the Nyahururu hospital mortuary.

Kenya Wildlife Service head of communications Paul Udoto said animal control teams had been mobilised to monitor elephant movement in the area which has experienced an influx of elephants.

This latest incident bring to fore the animal-human conflict in various parts of the country, following increased cases of attacks.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.