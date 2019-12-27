Kenya: Woman Trampled to Death By an Elephant in Laikipia

Nairobi — A 36-year-old woman was on Thursday trampled to death by an elephant in Ol Arabei forest along the border of Laikipia and Baringo counties.

A statement from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said the woman, identified as Stella Chebii, had gone to look for her livestock when she was attacked by the elephant.

"We are sad to report the tragic loss of a 36- year old woman who was trampled to death by an elephant in Ol Arabei forest on Thursday, December 26, 2019," reads the statement.

Her body was taken to the Nyahururu hospital mortuary.

Kenya Wildlife Service head of communications Paul Udoto said animal control teams had been mobilised to monitor elephant movement in the area which has experienced an influx of elephants.

This latest incident bring to fore the animal-human conflict in various parts of the country, following increased cases of attacks.