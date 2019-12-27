Uganda: 2021 Polls Dominate Christmas Sermons

A s Christians around the world celebrated Christmas, in Uganda, religious leaders across the country reflected on a turbulent year, called for security vigilance in the wake of rising crime wave, and spoke of the need for calm ahead of the 2021 General Election.

In churches, religious leaders invited Ugandans to be guardians of peace, abhor what is wicked, cling to what is good and appealed to those in authority to spread the message of hope against darkness that stokes conflicts, kidnaps and "senseless" killings.

At Rubaga Cathedral, Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga demanded for electoral reforms to ensure smooth elections in February 2021.

Archbishop Lwanga said as the political environment gets charged, government must ensure that all electoral reforms are made to dispel all the fears that the election will be characterised by violence.

"There is a lot of fear among people ahead of 2021 General Election, and as religious leaders, we call upon government for a peaceful election by making all the necessary electoral reforms," he said.

Archbishop Lwanga also decried widespread corruption and land grabbing.

The cleric asked government to prosecute the culprits, saying it was the only way they can be mitigated.

"The birth of Christ brought us peace hence we must use this as an opportunity to be peacemakers. In celebrating his birth, we need to renew our faith in him. It is, therefore, time for personal renewal," Archbishop Lwanga said.

At Christ the King Church in Kampala, the parish priest, Msgr Gerald Kalumba, asked Ugandans to desist from blaming the church for being silent on bad governance because it is them who vote for the leaders.

"Sometimes people come up and start blaming church leaders for being quiet. Are we the ones who vote those leaders into power? It should be you people to make noise if you are not satisfied and not the church leaders. You go and make noise if you want," Msgr Kalumba said.

At Victory Church, Ndeeba, the presiding Apostle of the Born Again Faith in Uganda, Pastor Joseph Sserwadda, asked political leaders to be tolerant as the country prepares for elections.

Pastor Sserwadda called for calm and asked politicians to ensure that they keep peace during campaigns and after elections.

"Let elections be a blessing and not a curse to our nation, bloodshed and fighting should not happen because of political issues; nobody should be harassed," he said.

At St Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe, Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira castigated the rampant murders, theft of public funds, impunity and environment destruction that has led to disasters in the country.

"In some areas, people are killed and the motive is not known, and this is threatening and troubling us. Domestic violence is on the increase resulting from poverty, lack of respect, dishonesty and diseases," Bishop Luwalira said as he appealed to Ugandans to emulate Jesus on forgiveness, reconciliation and peaceful co-existance.

"Can we be happy if part of the money collected in church today was stolen? Were the houses we are staying in constructed from stolen money, or grabbed land? All these have caused suffering in our country," he added.

At Watoto Church Central, associate team leader, Pastor Julius Rwotlonyo, challenged the congregation, especially politicians and high profile leaders to be humble, and also talked of hope against darkness.

"Never let the things that have happened to us throughout the year to deter us from celebrating. No circumstance should stop us just as Anna says in the Bible from celebrating Jesus. Tomorrow will be better than today," Pastor Rwotlonyo said.

Eastern

Majority of religious leaders in the eastern region asked believers to embrace forgiveness and reconciliation ahead of the 2021 polls.

At Uganda Martyrs Cathedral Nyangole in Tororo District, Archbishop Emmanuel Obbo of Tororo asked believers to demonstrate their faith by forgiving, reconciling, sharing and loving one another regardless of their political affiliations.

"As Christians, you should forgive those who could have wronged you for the purposes of peaceful co-existence in their families and communities," Archbishop Obbo said.

He said it was meaningless for Christians to continue going to church when they have hatred.

Bishop Patrick Gidudu of Mbale Diocese urged Christians to be prayerful and avoid being lured by worldly desires.

"Many people in our societies have been taken up by the worldly desires. Such desires deny them from having close relationship and fellowship with our Lord Jesus Christ," he said.

At St Stephen's Church in Kamonkoli, Budaka District, the Rev Israel Musana urged Christians to repent.

"Christians should be aware that repentance is the foundation of our faith and we need to do so every day," he said.

Soroti Anglican Diocesan Bishop Kosea Odongo rubbished leaders who boast about titles without positive achievements.

"There is no good in boasting with titles of office without Jesus Christ in you. I am the president, I am the L5 chairman, I am the mayor, I am the manager and for us in the church, we say I am the priest when Christ is not in you because you will be doing things without considering the will of God that creates impact for the children of God," Bishop Odongo said.

Western

In Mbarara, Archbishop Paul Kamuza Bakyenga asked government to allow people exercise their right to assemble like any other human being would wish to.

While leading Christmas Mass at Our Lady of Perpetua Help Cathedral, Nyamitanga, Archbishop Bakyenga said freedom of assembly has been limited to a few Ugandans.

"Our country is developing, roads are increasing, electricity is extending to most villages even if others are still in darkness. This Christmas, I ask you to live humanely to allow people convene meetings without any disturbance," Archbishop Bakyenga said.

He also asked the Electoral Commission and government to draft electoral laws that facilitate a free and fair electoral process .

"In the coming 2021 elections, we tell Catholics that during electioneering, we should not forget living as humans. If someone wants to vote differently from you, don't turn into wild animals, know that despite of your different political parties, you all have blood and when one donates blood, it will help you and your relatives when you are in the hospital," Archbishop Bakyenga said.

The Archbishop asked police authorities and other law enforcement agencies to treat Ugandans with respect and highlighted the need to keep law and order.

Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe of South Ankole Diocese called for calm ahead of the 2021 elections and prayer so that the country remains peaceful.

"For you politicians, we pray for you, we pray for peace and harmony, we want our people to remain together and peaceful. I know it is challenging and [elections are close] but we must all exercise calmness." Bishop Ahimbisibwe said.

West Nile

In West Nile, the clergy warned Christians against lavish spending during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, saying people should instead use the money to educate their children.

"You (Christians) should avoid overspending during Christmas because more tasks lie ahead of you as parents, and that is education. In January, you will have other responsibility of paying school fees for children," Msgr Emmanuel Odaga, the diocesan administrator at Nebbi Cathedral, said.

In Arua District, Bishop Charles Collins Andaku of Madi and West Nile Diocese also had a similar message, saying people should not spend all they have for the two days.

The Rev Fr Mawa Abudala told believers at Christ the King Parish in Arua attributed the high crime rates in West Nile to drugs and alcohol among youth.

"Our people have plantations of Mairungi instead of planting food crops. These are things that make us go wrong," he said.

Fr Mawa urged the people of West Nile to fight corruption.

"The President participated in the walk against corruption but as Christians, let us come out of the vice. We should remain peaceful let us not do injustice but do things that make us Christians," he said.

Central

At Kitovu Cathedral, Masaka Diocesan Bishop Serverus Jjumba urged Christians to desist from criminal acts, but emulate Jesus' disciples.

"Many Christians are filled with hatred and lies, and some worship evil spirits. This is not good for our faith. You have to turn to God," he said.

In Luweero District, bishops from the Anglican and Catholic dioceses castigated the increasing criminal acts perpetuated by people in positions of leadership, corruption, selfishness, and the lack of transparence.

"When we recite that God is good all the time, and all the time God is good, it is a good commitment for us all Christians, but I want us to initiate the slogan of corruption is bad all the time and all the time corruption is bad in our daily lives. I know that many have become part of corruption and feel bad when people try to fight the vice since it is their way of enriching themselves at the expense of the suffering majority Ugandans," Bishop Paul Ssemogerere of Kasana-Luweero Catholic Diocese said.

At St Mark Cathedral, Luweero Anglican Bishop Elidard Nsubuga urged Christians to live a responsible life.

"Evil acts continue to manifest even when many of us are Christians. We need to take advantage of the Christmas long holiday to denounce all the bad and evil desires within our midst. I also appeal to parents to act responsibly and ensure that children are protected and guided to leave a responsible life," he said.

At St Andrews Cathedral, Namukozi in Mityana District, Archbishop-elect Samuel Stephen Kaziimba asked Ugandans to remain united and live in harmony.

"Some people keep fighting each other, some try to block or fail others from doing something that is bad. Let people just support each other, and live together," he said.

Bishop Joseph Antony Zziwa, the chairman of Uganda Episcopal Conference, asked Ugandans to get involved in activities geared towards protecting and preserving the environment.

"I ask Ugandans to find alternative bags to use and stop using polythene bags, which are dangerous to our environment," Bishop Zziwa, also the Bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese, said while preaching at St Noah's Cathedral, Kiyinda.

In Mukono, Bishop James William Ssebaggala challenged Mr Museveni to walk the talk of fighting corruption and crime.

"The arrangement by government where we saw the President leading a walk against corruption will not solve the problem.What needs to be done is to arrest the perpetuators and give them the punishments they deserve," he said.

Compiled by E. Kasozi, J. Namyalo, Ndhaye, A. Wesaka, D. Wandera, A. Ngwomoya, J. Omollo, F. Wambede, M. Kolyangha, F. Ainebyoona, SAM CALEB OPIO, F. WAROM Okello & R. Elema, P. Rumanzi, Dan Wandera, Gertrude Mutyaba, Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Jessica Sabano, G. Muron and A.Wadero