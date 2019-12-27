Uganda: Museveni, Grandchildren Go Grazing On Boxing Day

President Museveni spent part of Thursday grazing cattle with his grandchildren in his country home, Rwakitura in Kiruhura District.

According to Mr Museveni, the festive season was the best time his parents would use to pass on important knowledge.

"At Rwakitura farm apprising the Bazukulu (grandchildren) on our tekwaro (heritage). We should use this festive season with the presence of many holidaymakers to tip the younger generation on our culture, heritage, and instill in them the values of discipline and hard work. Grazing together while engaging on social and cultural issues. This is the best time our parents would use to pass on important knowledge. I call upon parents to engage with our young people during this period," Mr Museveni shared on social media.

The day before, Mr Museveni had pledged what he called more government support for value-addition in agricultural sector.

"I congratulate all Ugandans for making it to Christmas and coming to the close of the year. My call to Ugandans is to utilize your talents. Importantly, I urge you to use the stability the country enjoys to improve your individual income stations. In the agriculture sector, it is increasingly clear that people are applying themselves to the fullest. The bumper sugarcane, maize, banana harvests and milk glut among others is evidence of this. The government will now do more to support value-addition to ensure we do not just sell these products in the raw form but also diversify their by-products to deal with the issue of excess harvests. The farmers also must ensure they enforce good farming practices," the president said on social media shortly after attending Christmas service at Nshwerenkye Church of Uganda in Kiruhura District