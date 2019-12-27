South Africa: Attempted Murder Suspects Nabbed in Wentworth

press release

A multi-disciplinary operation by the eThekwini Inner South Cluster Task Team, Wentworth SAPS, Public Order Police and other units, was conducted in Wentworth last night following shooting incidents reported over the past two days. A total of four suspects aged between 27 and 45 were arrested. They will be charged for attempted murder and will appear in the Wentworth Magistrates' Court soon.

Police proceeded to residential premises on Lansdowne and Silvertree Roads where the arrests were effected. They seized two unlicensed firearms; 20 rounds of ammunition; a laptop and 199 heroin capsules during the busts. Police also seized a vehicle that was used during the commission of a crime. During a shooting on Dinapur Road in Merebank, three people were shot and injured and one of the victims succumbed to his injuries. Investigations are at an advanced stage and arrests are imminent. Police remain on high alert in the area and further operations can be expected as police clamp down on rampant criminality in Wentworth.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula congratulated the police officers for the arrests. "We have enhanced operations in Wentworth and we urge the community to report criminal activities to police. Those that chose to break the law must be prepared to face the consequences," he said.