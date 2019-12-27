South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operations Yielded Good Results #ZizojikaIzinto

press release

Kingwilliamstown — Police members embarked on Safer Festive Season Operations to combat crime on Boxing Day.

Members worked at Stutterheim and King William's Town policing precincts doing stop and search, foot patrols as part of crime prevention duties. They managed to arrest suspects for possession of drugs, malicious damage to property, armed robbery and rape.

During their patrols they managed to close shebeens and confiscated liquor. Five knives and drugs were confiscated as part of crime prevention duties. .

The Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga is warning the community not to break the law as police will continue in intensifying high visibility during this festive season to ensure safety and secure environment. He thanked the members for their dedication in doing the job and that knives are taken off the streets in preventing crime.

These suspects will appear in different Magistrates' Courts on Monday, 30 December 2019.