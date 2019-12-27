Nigeria: Ekiti Grants Autonomy to Five Communities

27 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunje

Ado-Ekiti — Ekiti State Government has granted autonomy status to five communities in the state, with privilege to have their own monarchs and design chieftaincy hierarchy in order of historical lineage. This followed the approval of the White Paper on the Justice J.K.B. Aladejana Chieftaincy Review Commission by the State Executive Council (SEC).

The White Paper, according to the Commissioner of Information, Nuyiwa Olumilua, was considered and approved at the Council's meeting on December 19. The council also approved the upgrading of 11 traditional rulers to Grade A and five others to Grade B.

Olumilua said that the council also approved the autonomous status granted to five communities.

The five communities granted autonomous status are: Ijowa Alajowa of Ijowa Ekiti on Grade C; Isaya (Asaya of Isaya Ekiti on Grade C); Ahan Ayegunle ( Alahan of Ahan Ayegunle Ekiti on Grade C); Owatedo (Oloja Owa of Owatedo Ekiti on Grade C) and Iro Ayeteju (Owa Ateju of Iro Ayeteju Ekiti on Grade C).

Olumilua said the newly upgraded Grade A chieftaincies are: Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Eleda of Eda Oniyo Ekiti, Onisin of Isinbode Ekiti, Apalufin of Aisegba Ekiti, Olosan of Osan Ekiti, Onigogo of Igogo Ekiti, Olupoti of Ipoti Ekiti, Oluloro of Iloro Ekiti, Alasa of Ilasa Ekiti, Onimesi of Imesi Ekiti, Olusin of Usin Ekiti.

The commissioner added that the newly upgraded Grade B chieftaincies are: Elesun of Esun Ekiti; Obanikosun of Ikosu Ekiti; Alafon of Ilafon Ekiti; Onikogosi of Ikogosi Ekiti and Olupole of Ipole Ekiti

Olumilua said the council however noted that the exercise is ongoing, and further announcements would be made in due course.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former VP Boakai
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.