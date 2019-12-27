Nigeria: Sowore, Dasuki - National Assembly Will Strengthen Judiciary, Others - Bamidele

Ado Ekiti — The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights, Hon Opeyemi Bamidele, has described the release of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and the leader of "RevolutionNow", Omoyele Sowore from detention, as a testimony to the fact that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government, respect judiciary.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, noted that their release affirmed President Muhammadu Buhari's ardent belief in judiciary as the bastion of democracy and the rule of law.

Dasuki, who had been detaintion since 2016 over his role in the alleged $2.1 billion missing armed funds under President Goodluck Jonathan and Sowore, incarcerated for spearheading a group called revolutionnow, were released by the Department of State Services on Tuesday.

Applauding the Federal Government's position on the issue, Bamidele, in a telephone conversation with newsmen in Ado Ekiti yesterday, appealed to Nigerians not to capitalise on the mistake committed by DSS to pass comments that could diminish the APC government's enormous respect for the judicial arm.

Bamidele commended the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami for acting promptly and gave the most apt advice that was in tandem with public opinion and agitations of Nigerians, on the dragged and contentious issue.

"It is trite that the rule of law is the bedrock of any democracy. It is the fulcrum on which democracy hangs and surivives and no nation can joke with it."

APC was circumspect of this fact and had been aligning itself with this reality, both in actions and policies.

"The fact that President Buhari, through the instrumentality of the Attorney General , acted swiftly to correct the enbarrassment caused by overzealous DSS operatives, who invaded a sitting court to arrest Sowore, vividly confirmed that the APC believes in the rule of law and the sanctity of the temple of justice.

"We are particularly elated by the FG's gesture, because it will go a long way in further establishing the fact that Nigeria is not a pariah state. When leaders venerate the Judiciary, it deepens democracy and tames tendencies for anarchical actions that could truncate the system.

"It was in line with that tenet to strengthen judiciary and the rule of law, that the FG, through the office of the Attorney General of the federation took over Sowore's case from DSS and some other corruption cases from EFCC .