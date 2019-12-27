South Africa: Eight Arrested for Alleged Drunken Driving

27 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Mnquma Traffic Officers and Butterworth Cluster Police arrested a total of eight men for alleged drunken driving. Seven suspects were arrested around Butterworth whilst the other man was arrested at Tenza Beach, Willowvale. All the suspects were arrested on Thursday, 26 December 2019 during the day. The suspects will appear before the Butterworth and Willowvale Magistrates' Courts soon on charges of drunken driving.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former VP Boakai
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.