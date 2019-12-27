South Africa: Eight Arrested for Alleged Drunken Driving

Mnquma Traffic Officers and Butterworth Cluster Police arrested a total of eight men for alleged drunken driving. Seven suspects were arrested around Butterworth whilst the other man was arrested at Tenza Beach, Willowvale. All the suspects were arrested on Thursday, 26 December 2019 during the day. The suspects will appear before the Butterworth and Willowvale Magistrates' Courts soon on charges of drunken driving.
