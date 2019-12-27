South Africa: Seven Bodies Found Dumped Next to the N12 Highway, Benoni

press release

Gauteng Police are investigating a murder incident following the gruesome discovery of seven bodies that were found dumped on the Puttfontein off ramp next to the N12 highway. The bodies were discovered late last night with bullet wounds and one body had burnt wounds. At this stage, it is not clear what happened.

Police are still in the process of identifying the bodies which are all males. It is suspected that the males might have been killed underground and might be part of the on-going illegal mining activities. Police received a call from a passer-by who saw the bodies.

Police are appealing to communities to assist identify the bodies estimated to be aged between 30 and 40 years. Possibilities of further additional charges cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the police anonymously on ‪08600 10111 or Captain Manetha from Provincial Organised Crime at 082 ‪411 4677.