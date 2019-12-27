South Africa: Off Duty Cop Arrest 17-Year-Old for Rape in Thaba Nchu

27 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A Tactical Response Team member was off-duty after a long day at work and while resting he had to place himself on duty and arrested a 17-year-old suspect for rape.

It is alleged that two girls staying in Zone 1, Thaba Nchu, were sent to drop a pot of rice at the suspect's family house at about 16:00, but only one girl child returned home. After a while the neighbour who sent them went searching for the 11-year-old child and found the suspect busy fixing his trousers and the child's pair of jeans unzipped. The neighbour called for help and community members came out in numbers to witness what was happening.

The suspect was arrested by the angry neighbours and threatened to be assaulted. He managed to run away but the Tactical Response Team Sergeant sprang into action and chased after the fleeing suspect and caught him. He enquired about what had happened and it was said that the suspect raped the 11-year-old girl.

The member took the suspect to Thaba Nchu Police station and he was detained and will be charged with rape and the child was taken to hospital for medical attention. Investigations continues.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former VP Boakai
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.