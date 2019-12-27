South Africa: Off Duty Cop Arrest 17-Year-Old for Rape in Thaba Nchu

press release

A Tactical Response Team member was off-duty after a long day at work and while resting he had to place himself on duty and arrested a 17-year-old suspect for rape.

It is alleged that two girls staying in Zone 1, Thaba Nchu, were sent to drop a pot of rice at the suspect's family house at about 16:00, but only one girl child returned home. After a while the neighbour who sent them went searching for the 11-year-old child and found the suspect busy fixing his trousers and the child's pair of jeans unzipped. The neighbour called for help and community members came out in numbers to witness what was happening.

The suspect was arrested by the angry neighbours and threatened to be assaulted. He managed to run away but the Tactical Response Team Sergeant sprang into action and chased after the fleeing suspect and caught him. He enquired about what had happened and it was said that the suspect raped the 11-year-old girl.

The member took the suspect to Thaba Nchu Police station and he was detained and will be charged with rape and the child was taken to hospital for medical attention. Investigations continues.