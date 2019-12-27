South Africa: Police Arrest and Detain a Suspect for Alleged Murder of His Friend

press release

Police in Wolmaransstad arrested on Thursday, 26 December 2019, a 22-year-old suspect for the alleged murder of his 19-year-old friend.

According to information at police disposal, the suspect and the victim were walking home from a local tavern when a quarrel ensued between them. As a result, the suspect took out a knife and allegedly stabbed the victim several times on the chest. The victim was certified dead on the scene. Consequently, the suspect was traced and arrested at his residential place in Rulaganyang location outside Wolmaransstad. The police managed during the arrest, to seize a knife which was found in possession of the suspect.

The motive is still unknown and the suspect is expected to appear in the Wolmaransstad Magistrates' Court on Monday, 30 December 2019.