South Africa: Help Identify Deceased Found At Senekal Graveyard

27 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Senekal Police were called to Thambo Graveyard in Matwabeng after the body of an unknown female was found with burn wounds.

On Thursday, 26 December 2019 at about 07:00, Senekal Police were summoned to the graveyard in Thambo Square where the body of an unknown young female was found. The victim's face had burn wounds and burned papers were also found around the deceased. An unknown liquid was also found around the victim's body.

The body was taken to the government mortuary for further medical investigation and to determine the cause of death. The victim, about 16-years-old, has braided hair and she is wearing a blue and red coloured shirt (blouse) and grey pair of jeans.

No one has been arrested as yet and Senekal Police are pleading to anyone with information on the deceased or who might have information on what had happened, to contact Detective Warrant Officer Quinton Calvert on 084 500 9220 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, information can also be provided via My SAPS App.

