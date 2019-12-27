South Africa: Off Duty Cop Spring Into Action After Robbery

press release

Zamdela Tactical Response Team member arrested 3 and recovered a number of stolen and robbed cellphones in Parys.

It was on 25 December 2019, Wednesday at about 21:30, at a festival in Parys when the member over heard people talking about being robbed and their belongings taken by unknown males. The member who was privately attending the event reacted to the allegations and launched his own investigation.

Upon further investigation he discovered that one suspect had already being arrested by the community. He rescued the suspect from the angry mob and took him to the Parys police station. Further investigation led the member back to the festival where a vehicle used by the suspects was parked. He sensitized other members who were also off duty and attending the festival about his findings and one suspect was cornered after he tried to drive away in the vehicle and one more was found walking in the Potchefstroom road after he managed to run away evading arrest.

Upon searching the Silver Toyota Yaris with North West Province registration numbers, members found more than 30 different cellphones, hidden under the floor panels in the vehicle. Victims were already at the Parys police station opening cases of theft and robbery.

The three suspects aged between 32 and 38 will appear in the Parys Magistrates' Court for robbery and theft of cellphones.