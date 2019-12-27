South Africa: Three Die in Accident

27 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Ngqamakhwe police are investigating a case of culpable homicide. It is alleged that three men were walking on the road when motor vehicle hit them. The three men aged 21 and 22 and another whose age has not yet been established all passed away at the scene.

The accident occurred on Thursday, 26 December 2019 at about 09:00 at Merelisa Locality, Thoboyi Village, Ngqamakhwe. The cause of the accident is not clear at this point in time but is under the investigation by Ngqamakhwe Police. The identities of the deceased are still being withheld as some of their close relatives have not been informed of their deaths.

