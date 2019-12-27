South Africa: Suspects Linked to Double Murder Nabbed in Bergville

press release

It is alleged that on 20 December 2019 at 15:30 a vehicle with two occupants was found on the Road P10 at Ntabamoya in Winterton. The occupants sustained multiple gunshot wounds and a 30-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. A 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Charges of murder were opened at Winterton SAPS for further investigation. Information was gathered at the scene for possible leads with regards to the suspects involved.

On 26 December 2019, a multi-disciplinary operation was conducted at Ngoba area in Bergville searching for the suspects involved in the double murder. A vehicle was spotted travelling through Ngoba and when the police attempted to intercept the vehicle, they were met by a hail of bullets. During the shoot-out, two suspects were arrested at the scene. One of the suspects was injured and was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

During a search conducted inside the vehicle, an unlicensed pistol was found concealed. A 22-year-old suspect is in police custody while the other is in hospital under police guard. Further charges for attempted murder as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition were opened for investigation. The arrested suspects will be profiled to determine if they are linked to other cases committed in Winterton and surrounding areas. They are expected to appear in court soon.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of unlicensed firearms. "With Festive Season Operations continuing throughout the province, criminals can expect to be nabbed as police officers remain on high alert," he said.