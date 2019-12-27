South Africa: Hold Me Back, Seitan, the Eating Evangelicals Are Coming (Again)

opinion

With 2019's food fads firmly behind us, another year of taste trends is marching our way.

A few months ago I was driving towards Muizenberg along the M3, heading for a dive or possibly the pretence of a dive just so I could stop in Simon's Town for a chocolate eclair. And on the side of the busy freeway was a sight so Mad Max, so dystopian, I almost smashed my car into the middle-mannetjie oleanders.

Walking along the side of the road was a man so blackened by dirt that if it wasn't for the streamers of his crow clothes flapping, he would have merged with the tar. Dangling from one hand was a huge dead hadeda, its wings dragging along the road, head bobbing. Maybe it was breakfast, or possibly lunch, destined to be spit-roasted on a fire in the encampment that has sprung up in a swampy hollow just a blood spatter from Cape Town's fancy suburb of Constantia.

It was the only evidence I've seen that the roadkill food trend had finally reached our shores.

The image stayed with me the whole morning, as I milled around the South Peninsula, where people in expensive comfortable clothes...