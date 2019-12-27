South Africa: After the Party's Over

opinion

On the Morning After, how you feel is due to an accumulation of effects caused by the type and amount of grog you downed the Night Before. Hangovers - from the gently groggy to the galactically gargantuan - begin with your body's losing the race to process the most abundant of the many types of alcohol in booze - ethanol.

The more ethanol you consume, the longer your body takes to deal with it. Result? You start to accumulate nastily toxic by-products from your body's ethanol processing. Seriously scary, poisonous by-products begin to form inside you. Keep your ethanol levels low and your body can handle these toxins. Go one too many or - worse - too many too many and you're gonna be in trouble on the Morning After.

Veisalgia. That's doctor-speak for hangover

Until June 2000, there wasn't even a medical term for the "condition" we know as a hangover. That's when Dr Jeffrey G. Wiese, Dr Michael G. Shlipak and Dr Warren S. Browner coined the term "veisalgia". It appeared in an article called The Alcohol Hangover published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, a journal of the American College of Physicians.

The authors said that veisalgia...