South Africa: Surrounded By Riesling Country, a German Wine Seller Says Cheers

analysis

Frank Kastien fell in love with Cape Town the first time he visited South Africa and now he's selling South African wines to Germans in Rheingau, one of Germany's prime wine regions.

After two days in Cape Town, Frank Kastien bought a flat. It was his first trip to South Africa.

"It was a strange thing. It's like, Liebe auf den ersten Blick: when you see someone and think, oh, that's love. I saw the view and I saw Cape Town and I thought, I have to buy that property."

His then-girlfriend thought it was crazy. They had come to Cape Town at the invitation of her friends, a German couple who had bought a little house in Bloubergstrand and moved there. But in spite of her feelings about Kastien's property-purchasing predilections, the girlfriend became his wife and they had two sons. They used the beach flat for holidays; her job at Lufthansa facilitated discounted flights.

At the time, in 1997, Kastien owned and ran a petrol station in Hochheim am Main, a little wine town in a German wine region called the Rheingau (Rhine District), where he had grown up. During one of their holidays, Kastien attended a function...