Nigeria: Polio Intervention - Kano Plans for Facilities' Sustenance

27 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Stakeholders in Polio and Routine Immunization in Kano state have promised to sustain the facilities used during the poliomyelitis eradication routine immunization campaign with a view to making future exercises smooth and effective.

The stakeholders made the disclosure during a stakeholders' round table meeting on post -polio and routine immunization interventions exit plan in Kano organized by the state ministry of health in collaboration with development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC).

Speaking at the meeting, Kano State's Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, attributed the success recorded in the eradication of polio in the state to effective and financial and human resources intervention by the local and international developing partners.

He added that Kano state and Nigeria would soon be declared polio free.

He said that with various structures and facilities put in place, there is strong need for the state to plan ahead of the exit of the intervention with a view to finding ways of redirecting the facilities to be of beneficial to Kano people.

Earlier, representative of the dRPC, Alhaji Ubale Ibrahim Rano, said the round table meeting is expected to proper solutions on how to manage and sustain the valuables attached to the fight against poliomyelitis after the intervention exit.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Polio
West Africa
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former VP Boakai
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.