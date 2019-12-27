Nigeria: Senator Bwacha Distributes 34 Cars to Taraba Royal Fathers

27 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi

Jalingo — The senator representing Taraba southern senatorial district, senator Emmanuel Bwacha has distributed 34 cars to traditional rulers in southern Taraba.

The vehicles were distributed during a ceremony in Wukari which was attended by the royal fathers.

Senator Bwacha said he provided the vehicles to royal fathers for his respect and recognition of traditional institutions.

He commended the royal fathers for the role they are playing in promoting peace and unity among their subjects in their respective domains.

Meanwhile the senior special assistant on Media and publicity to Governor Darius,Mr Bala Danabu has denied reports in the social media that Governor Darius had instructed the royal fathers not to collect the cars provided to them by senator Bwacha.

Bala Danabu said such story was fake and Governor Darius has never gave instructions to royal fathers not collect the cars.

Daily Trust gathered that senator Bwacha distributed Highlander and other brands of cars to traditional rulers in the southern senatorial district of the state.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former VP Boakai
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.