Tanzania: New National Parks Get Sh255bn Boost

Arusha — The World Bank (WB) and the German Federal Government Development Bank (KfW) have given over Sh255 billion for upgrading of Tanzania's new national parks and their infrastructure for five years.

The director general of the Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa), Dr Allan Kijazi, told The Citizen that the financial assistance would be of great help in improving the newly established national parks and their infrastructure in the country. He elaborated that WB had dished out $90 million (about Sh180 billion) while KfW had provided euros 25 million (about Sh75 billion).

"This money will be spent during the next five years on supporting conservation and infrastructure in new national parks as the target is to attract more tourists and hence boosting the country's economy," he said.

Dr Kijazi explained that Tanapa strongly supported great efforts in improving the country's newly established national parks.

"Increasing the number of the national parks to 22 is not a burden to Tanapa, but a great relief for the country's conservation efforts.

"This is because we will not only be able to increase the number of tourists, but we will also help to improve living standards of surrounding communities," he noted.

The deputy commissioner of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA), Mr Asange Bangu, said the country's conservation efforts had gained great achievements due to the increase in earnings and the number of tourists.

"We have every reason to thank both the government and different stakeholders for improving the country's conservation as earnings have increased and our national parks are in the best environment on the African continent and the world at large," he said.

The new national parks established recently include Burigi-Chato, Ibanda-Lumanyika, Karagwe Kyerwa and the Nyerere National Park.