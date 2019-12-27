Uganda: UPDF Commander Sacked Over Killing of Chairman

Moroto — Uganda People's Defence Forces have terminated the acting 3rd Division commander, Brig Julius Biryabarema, over the killing of Rupa Sub-county chairperson, Dan Apollo Loyomo.

Loyomo was shot dead on Tuesday by a UPDF soldier in Kidepo Village, Nakadeli Parish in Rupa Sub-county where he had gone to settle a dispute over impounded cattle.

While addressing the rowdy mourners who had gathered at the home of the deceased, the State minister for Karamoja, Mr Moses Kizige, said President Museveni had directed for the removal of the 3rd division commander to pave way for investigations.

Brig Biryabarema was replaced by Brig Joseph Balikuddembe on Tuesday at the ceremony presided over by the commander of land forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, at the 3rd Division headquarters in Moroto.

Maj Telesphar Turyamumanya, the UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson, confirmed the changes, saying they are aimed at boosting security in the territory.

The death of the chairperson sparked protests among the youth in district including burning hundreds of NRM T-shirts.

UPDF arrested nine soldiers including their commander, who was at the scene of crime before the force took away the body for post-mortem and promised to meet burial costs.

The actual date for burial of Loyomo is not yet clear after the family refused to receive the body from UPDF.

Mr David Pulkol, the younger brother, said they will not accept to receive the body of his brother from UPDF for burial not until UPDF signs and start fulfilling the demand by the community and the family of deceased.

Some of the demands that the family generated and handed over to Chief of Staff of land forces, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, include army and concerned authorities agree to take care of the deceased's 40 children and seven wives.

Other demands include appointing an independent team to investigate the incident without the involvement of the UPDF 3rd Division.

"We shall not bury our brother because we want the army to walk the talk since there is enough evidence that the gun which was used for killing our brother was for UPDF, the bullet that penetrated the body of our brother was from UPDF and the soldier who shot our brother inside the army barracks was a UPDF," he said.

The body is still being kept by UPDF authority until further notice.