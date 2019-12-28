Somalia: Govt Hopes Security Cameras Deter Mogadishu Terrorist Attacks

Authorities in Somalia have installed security cameras on major roads in the capital, Mogadishu, in an effort to deter ongoing attacks by the Islamist militant group Al-Shabab. Residents and business owners have welcomed the stepped-up security. But, as Mohamed Sheik Nor reports from Mogadishu, some analysts doubt the cameras will be enough to stop the attacks.

This month, Somali authorities began installing security cameras on some of Mogadishu's major roads, like the Maka al-Mukarama, which leads to the presidential palace.

Abdullahi Farah, director of policy and legal affairs at the Ministry of Security says the closed-circuit television cameras, mounted at key intersections, are meant to deter frequent attacks by the al-Shabab terrorist group.

Farah says the security cameras will reduce criminal activities and prevent al-Shabab from carrying out attacks.