Sudan: New Budget Maintains Subsidy On Wheat and Cooking Gas, Calls for Gradual Lifting of Subsidy On Fuel

2 December 2019
SudaNow (Khartoum)

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - The Sudanese cabinet on Friday initially approved the 2020 budget that maintains subsidies on wheat and cooking gas but calls for gradual lifting of fuel subsidies.

A late Friday meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Dr Abdalla Hamdouk, has initially approved the budget which will be submitted to the joint Cabinet and Transitional Sovereign Council for approval on Sunday, the two will act as the legislature.

The Minister for Finance and Economic Planning Dr Ibrahim Badawi has pointed out the 2020 budget will double the spending on education and health compared to the previous budget of the fiscal 2019.

He added in statement following the meeting that the budget also is committed securing free basic education for all while at the same time prohibiting imposition of fees at primary education stage.

He said the budget also secures free meal for the pupils at all government schools in the country.

He revealed that 2% of the current transfers will be sent to the states with commitment to free medical treatment in the government hospitals and prevention of imposition of fees.

Badawi said the budget also will remove all deformities within the salaries and wages system in the country and that the basic salary will be increased by 100%, going up from 435 pounds a month to 1000 pounds a month as a basic salary.

He also announced that over 250,000 (two hundred and fifty thousand) new jobs will be created targeting the youth sector.

