Tanzania: Police Shed Light On Bura's Death

Dodoma — THE death of Rashidi Ramadhani Bura (62), founder of Dalai Islamic Centre and owner of Zamzam Schools, has been attributed to cardiac arrest.

Speaking at a media briefing session on Friday, Dodoma Regional Police Commander (RPC) Gilles Muroto, said the body of the deceased was almost decomposing when it was found in his office on Christmas Day.

Elaborating, he said that before his death on December 21, 2019, the late Bura travelled to Dar es Salaam for a religious coalition meeting and travelled back to Dodoma on December 22, 2019 by a Kimbinyiko bus with registration number T980 DNN.

"He was issued a ticket with serial number 1947, was allocated seat number 13, and upon arrival he went straight to his office. Thereafter, he suffered a heart attack and died due to failure to get emergency support since there was no-one in the office," he said, adding: "His mobile phones charge ran out and therefore his relatives could not trace him, but since they were aware that he had travelled, they kept on searching for him through colleagues who attended the meeting."

He added that on Christmas Day, his son Ally Rashid Mussa checked with his office, and it was then that it transpired that his father had died.

He further explained that there were no injuries on his body and no indications of thefts of items in the office.

Upon conducting a search, he explained, the police found his travelling bag, mobile phone handset, bus ticket, identity cards and a wallet with 260,000/-.

The late Bura was buried at Chamwino graveyard in Dodoma City on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Muroto called upon the public to stop fabricating stories on the death of Bura whose body was found at his Dalai Islamic Centre office on the second floor of the building which also houses the State-owned media company, Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN), publishers of 'Daily News' and 'HabariLeo' newspapers.

Speaking here, co-founder of Dalai Islamic Centre, Mr Abdillah Mboryo, said they rushed to bury the body because it was badly decomposed.

He said Bura was last seen on December 22 while worshiping at Nunge Mosque in the city centre, saying that after prayers, Bura chatted with friends and bought coffee for them outside the mosque.