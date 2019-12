A massive car bomb blast was heard at a main Somali police checkpoint in western Mogadishu on Saturday morning at 8:00 am local time.

A witness says the explosives-filled car was detonated at a taxation office in Ex-control Afgoye checkpoint and followed by sustained gunfire by the security forces.

Details of the casualties remain sketchy and the area was cordoned off by the police.

Developing story, check back at the website for updates.