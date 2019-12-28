Algeria: Minister Welcomes New Algeria, Germany Envoys

African Cooperation Minister Prof Palamagamba Kabudi on Friday received credentials from the newly appointed envoys of Algeria, Mr Ahmed Djellal and Ms Regine Hess of Germany.

The minister also held talks with the envoys which focused on strengthening relations between Tanzania and the two nations.

Prof Kabudi told Ambassador Djellal that the cordial relations between Tanzania and Algeria have existed since 1960, the time of the liberation struggle against colonial domination.

"The foundation of the strong ties was built by the founding fathers of the two nations, the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and the late Ahmed Ben Bella of Algeria," said Prof Kabudi.

According to the minister, since 1964, Algeria has had a representative in Tanzania, making it among the first nations to host an embassy within the country.

He further revealed that in 1981, the two countries established a Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) which has to-date has continued to strengthen relations in diverse areas, including diplomacy, security, education, minerals, energy and sports.

Ambassador Djellal pledged to further the existing cooperation between Algeria and Tanzania, particularly in the areas of tourism, diplomacy, investment, as well as raising and strengthening business.

"As the representative of Algeria, I am going to work and ensure the investments and businesses carried out between the two countries are fruitful to both parties, the goal being to boost the Tanzania business sector," noted Ambassador Djellal.

Meanwhile, the German Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Hess, informed the minister that the two countries maintained good diplomatic ties, stressing among her major role being to further strengthen the cooperation.

Besides the diplomatic ties, the envoy saluted the good collaboration which had continued to exist in the area of investment, trade, tourism and education.

She reiterated the commitment to continue strengthening and granting more opportunities for the development of Tanzania.

"A section of investors from Germany has already shown interest of wanting to invest in Tanzania, considering the good image of the country... I am going to communicate with them to find out how far they have gone. "Mr duty as the Ambassador is to maintain and build the relationship further; as much as I can, I will try to make sure I fulfill the responsibility," said Ms Hess.