Somalia: Car Bomb in Mogadishu Kills Scores of People

28 December 2019
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

A car bomb has exploded at a busy security checkpoint in Somalia's capital, killing scores of people. The city has suffered regular terrorist attacks in recent years.

More than 70 people were killed in Mogadishu on Saturday when a car bomb was detonated at a busy security checkpoint in the Somali capital.

At least 90 civilians, mostly students, were injured in the blast at the security and taxation checkpoint, Mogadishu Mayor Omar Muhamoud told reporters at the scene.

Security official Abdulahi Adan told the AFP news agency the blast came from a suicide bomb in a truck.

"Dozens of injured people were screaming for help, but the police immediately opened fire and I rushed back to my house," a witness told Reuters news agency.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, however, similar attacks are regularly carried out by the Al Qaeda-linked Islamist group al Shabaab, which wants to topple the United Nations-backed government in Somalia.

Local journalist Abdulaziz Billow told DW the attack bore all the hallmarks of the group's attacks. He said it was the deadliest attack so far this year. Billow said the victims included university students, other civilians and security personnel.

The extremist group was forced out of the capital city several years ago but continues to target high-profile areas such as checkpoints and hotels. Two weeks ago, the group attacked a hotel popular with politicians, army officers and diplomats, killing five people.

Somalia has suffered through violent conflict since 1991 after clan warlords overthrew dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each

other.

In recent months the government has claimed that the security situation has improved, with increased security personnel and surveillance.

aw/sms (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Deutsche Welle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former VP Boakai

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.