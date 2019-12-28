Gambia: CDS - Soldiers Must Remain Apolitical, Focus On Assigned Roles

The chief of Defence Staff Lt. Gen. Masaneh Kinteh on Wednesday in a Christmas message indicated that it is incumbent upon the armed forces to always remember their role and remain apolitical and focus on their assigned roles and responsibilities.

CDS Kinteh further pointed that this is one great thing they achieved as one of the fundamental gains in reform process.

"We have all been very important players in these successes. Therefore, while we jealously guard our gains, we must remain vigilant, send the message of peace as well as always remain united and stay clear off tribalism. We must not take sides; our only tribe is The Gambia. I admonish you all to always reflect on the past and the legacy we would hand over to the next generation. Anything otherwise, we would be condemned by history."

Lt. Gen. Kinteh further stated that the year under review has indeed been a successful one as they have been able to guard jealously the peace this great country is known for and also respond to assistance from civilian authorities; adding the GAF also continues to play a very crucial role in international peace missions with the United Nations in Darfur, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic and Mali.

"Accordingly, the president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, H.E. Adama Barrow has pledged his commitment in supporting the armed forces in its transformation process."

He said it is pertinent to note that their role is sacred and the job is a noble one.

He called on the soldiers to always remain committed to the collective interest of the nation, while urging them to remain professional and steadfast as they continue to professionally and responsibly carry out their constitutional mandate at home and abroad.