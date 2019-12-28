Africa: Makeke Afrika in Throw Back Authentic Design

28 December 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Apolinari Tairo

Watching Makeke African dancers in action, images of Shaka Zulu rush to the fore for they were dressed just like the great warrior is depicted in illustrations.

The group emerged from their changing rooms wearing awesome, traditional pre-colonial era dress made of skins, tree barks and other animal remains.

This is the group steered by Jocktan Makeke, an emerging fashion designer and costume artist intent on portraying authentic African lifestyles.

In the past four years, they have exhibited their fashions in 30 countries, including France, Spain, Germany, Holland, Nigeria and Kenya.

Jocktan's designs are inspired by wild animals, nature, and by reimagining pre-colonial African culture and history. In his work, he uses hides, horns, hooves and bones as well as tree bark, leaves and wild flowers.

Jocktan's interest in the arts began in his childhood; he was fascinated with painting, drawing and fashion design, but it wasn't until adulthood in 2009 that he dived into the fashion world and enrolled in the University of Dodoma in Tanzania.

He has participated in several fashion events including the East Africa Fashion Week in Nairobi, Kigali Fashion Night, Bongo Style Belgium (2016), Marahaba Fashion events in Tanzania, among other classic cultural performances.

Makeke Afrika artistes perform their dances and fashion shows at Nafasi Art Space in Mikocheni, Dar es Salaam.

The two-acre Nafasi Art Space was founded in 2008 by a small group of Tanzanian Artists with the aim of improving access to and widening participation in the visual arts in Tanzania.

Nafasi hosts over 50 artists, 37 studios, and several exhibition spaces, offering regular programmes including training and workshops, art talks, exhibitions, concerts, festivals, and public art fairs. Makeke Afrika has received several awards through their occasional shows and performance.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former VP Boakai

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.