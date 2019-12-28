Africa: Pop a Bottle of Bubbly and Toast to the New Year

opinion

New Year celebrations are the perfect time to pop a bottle of bubbly and toast to the coming days. There are several options to pick from, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

However, if you opt for champagne, be sure that it's the real thing. Champagne comes from a region in northeastern France called...Champagne.

Here lie the famous houses of Dom Perignon, Verve Cliquot, Krug and Moet & Chandon. What will you be popping as we come to the end of 2019?

Moet & Chandon Imperial: Moët Impérial is the House's iconic champagne.

Created in 1869, it embodies the unique Moët & Chandon style with its fruitiness and its elegant maturity. Moet Imperial can be served as a prelude to dinner and all the way through to dessert. It pairs well with white fish, seafood, white meat and white fruits.

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label: Perfect as an aperitif, this golden yellow champagne starts off with the fresh taste of pear and lemon balanced with the lingering notes of vanilla and brioche. Three years of ageing create a fine balance between the fruity aromas coming from the grape varieties and the toasty aromas. All these delightful flavours combine perfectly with salmon, blinis, fish tartar and parmesan.

Dom Perignon: This champagne evokes luxury and indulgence. The blend of pinot noir and chardonnay is aged for a minimum of seven years, giving it complexity and richness. The classic Dom Perignon has a flowery character, with fruity toasty aromas. A zingy kick of acidity leads on the palate becoming zesty and ripe.

For your special occasion, champagne etiquette must be observed. Here are some tips.

Opening the bottle: Make sure to keep the cage on. It helps you control the cork to avoid flying out once.

The ideal temperature: The best way to chill your bottle is to fill an ice bucket with ice and one third water and allow it cool for 30 minutes. Adding water helps in controlling the cold temperature.

Pouring: Hold the glass upright when serving. Only fill your preferred glass about one third of the way full. Over pouring it tends to warm it up quickly.

Hold the stem :Always hold the glass by the stem and not the bowl to avoid warming it up quickly with your hands. Enjoy the holidays and cheers to the new year!