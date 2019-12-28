Africa: Pop a Bottle of Bubbly and Toast to the New Year

28 December 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
opinion By Susan Muumbi

New Year celebrations are the perfect time to pop a bottle of bubbly and toast to the coming days. There are several options to pick from, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

However, if you opt for champagne, be sure that it's the real thing. Champagne comes from a region in northeastern France called...Champagne.

Here lie the famous houses of Dom Perignon, Verve Cliquot, Krug and Moet & Chandon. What will you be popping as we come to the end of 2019?

Moet & Chandon Imperial: Moët Impérial is the House's iconic champagne.

Created in 1869, it embodies the unique Moët & Chandon style with its fruitiness and its elegant maturity. Moet Imperial can be served as a prelude to dinner and all the way through to dessert. It pairs well with white fish, seafood, white meat and white fruits.

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label: Perfect as an aperitif, this golden yellow champagne starts off with the fresh taste of pear and lemon balanced with the lingering notes of vanilla and brioche. Three years of ageing create a fine balance between the fruity aromas coming from the grape varieties and the toasty aromas. All these delightful flavours combine perfectly with salmon, blinis, fish tartar and parmesan.

Dom Perignon: This champagne evokes luxury and indulgence. The blend of pinot noir and chardonnay is aged for a minimum of seven years, giving it complexity and richness. The classic Dom Perignon has a flowery character, with fruity toasty aromas. A zingy kick of acidity leads on the palate becoming zesty and ripe.

For your special occasion, champagne etiquette must be observed. Here are some tips.

Opening the bottle: Make sure to keep the cage on. It helps you control the cork to avoid flying out once.

The ideal temperature: The best way to chill your bottle is to fill an ice bucket with ice and one third water and allow it cool for 30 minutes. Adding water helps in controlling the cold temperature.

Pouring: Hold the glass upright when serving. Only fill your preferred glass about one third of the way full. Over pouring it tends to warm it up quickly.

Hold the stem :Always hold the glass by the stem and not the bowl to avoid warming it up quickly with your hands. Enjoy the holidays and cheers to the new year!

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former VP Boakai
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.