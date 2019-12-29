Rwanda: We Cannot Afford to Lose Focus, APR Skipper Urges Teammates

29 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

APR captain Thierry Manzi has challenged his teammates not to get carried away despite the army side's healthy lead at the top of Rwanda Premier League table halfway the 2019/2020 season.

The black-and-white side, with 37 points, hold a five-point lead over second-placed Police and they are six points ahead of defending champions Rayon Sports.

Manzi scored the second goal as APR beat Rayon 2-0 last weekend to extend their unbeaten run to 15 matches this term.

"I have confidence that with the talent we have, we can go all the way to the title," said Manzi.

Should APR clinch a record-extending 18th league title this season, Manzi will become the first player to captain two different teams to league titles in two consecutive seasons.

The Rwanda international inspired Rayon Sports to the 2018-19 title before his controversial move to bitter rivals APR in June.

"There is a long way to go, and the race is still widely open. We are leading but we should not get carried away, we cannot afford to we lose focus," he added.

About his spectacular captaincy, Manzi says, "When I first got the role, it was a big responsibility but one that I enjoyed and as time went by, it got a lot easier. I have grown into the role. It now feels pretty normal."

He added: "I have good people around me. I couldn't ask for a better group of lads in our dressing room. We have the potential to win trophies, so it's up to us to go and give results on the pitch."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.