Nigeria: Actor Muyiwa Ademola Joins Maltina's 'Laf Up' Show in Ibadan

29 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoy

To celebrate Boxing Day, premium malt drink, Maltina took 'Laf Up Live' to Ibadan where comedy lovers enjoyed the best of comedy with their loved ones at Jogor Center, Ibadan.

lBADAN TRADITIONAL CRISIS: One solution, more problems

At the forefront of the comedy show was award-winning Nigerian Nollywood actor, film-maker, film producer and director, Muyiwa Ademola who gave the audience a thrilling performance and also took time to interact with and take pictures with eager fans at the comedy show.

Joining 'Laf Up' in delivering rib-cracking jokes were comedians from all over the country like, Tomiwa Sage, Woli Agba, Chinko, Bash, Peteru, Asiri Comedy, Shete, Seun Ayeni, Larry J, Phronesis, Dele Omo Woli, Remote, Bow Joint, Kunle Remi, Pizzy, Bk Amb, Keanzo, Rapindadi, and Demo n Angels. The show also had on the wheels of steel, DJ Secxy and DJ Banky.

Maltina, which is known for sharing happiness amongst its consumers, is a longtime sponsor of the comedy show. Apart from 'Laf Up', Maltina has continued to support top-notch comedy shows like Laffmattazz with Gbenga Adeyinka. Come December 29th, AB Civic Center Ado Ekiti will be filled to the brim with comedy lovers as Maltina will be taking Laffmattazz to Ekiti in celebration of the festive season.

'Friends' theme songwriter dies aged 72

Since its inception, Laffmattazz with Maltina has treated over 50,000 comedy lovers to rib-cracking jokes and other fun experiences.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.