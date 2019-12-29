Nigeria: Actor Muyiwa Ademola Joins Maltina's 'Laf Up' Show in Ibadan

To celebrate Boxing Day, premium malt drink, Maltina took 'Laf Up Live' to Ibadan where comedy lovers enjoyed the best of comedy with their loved ones at Jogor Center, Ibadan.

At the forefront of the comedy show was award-winning Nigerian Nollywood actor, film-maker, film producer and director, Muyiwa Ademola who gave the audience a thrilling performance and also took time to interact with and take pictures with eager fans at the comedy show.

Joining 'Laf Up' in delivering rib-cracking jokes were comedians from all over the country like, Tomiwa Sage, Woli Agba, Chinko, Bash, Peteru, Asiri Comedy, Shete, Seun Ayeni, Larry J, Phronesis, Dele Omo Woli, Remote, Bow Joint, Kunle Remi, Pizzy, Bk Amb, Keanzo, Rapindadi, and Demo n Angels. The show also had on the wheels of steel, DJ Secxy and DJ Banky.

Maltina, which is known for sharing happiness amongst its consumers, is a longtime sponsor of the comedy show. Apart from 'Laf Up', Maltina has continued to support top-notch comedy shows like Laffmattazz with Gbenga Adeyinka. Come December 29th, AB Civic Center Ado Ekiti will be filled to the brim with comedy lovers as Maltina will be taking Laffmattazz to Ekiti in celebration of the festive season.

Since its inception, Laffmattazz with Maltina has treated over 50,000 comedy lovers to rib-cracking jokes and other fun experiences.