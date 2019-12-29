Nigeria: You're My Fairy-Tale in the Making, 9ice's New Wife Gushes Over Him

Photo: Vanguard
Abolore Akande, known as 9Ice.
29 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular musician, Abolore Akande known as 9ice who on Thursday took another wife while still legally married to another woman who lives in the USA may have the hammer of bigamy dangling ominously over his head but nothing can take away the outpouring of love and romance being shared by the singer and his new wife, Olasukanmi Ajala, who already had a daughter by him.

The couple announced their marriage with several romantic pictures captioned with effusive poetic lines which got many heart purring with delight.

In one, the new bride wrote, " You are my fairytale in the making," adding in yet another post, "The water shines only by the sun. And it is you who are my sun."

Posting another picture of the singer licking her skin while she appears to be purring with pleasure, she wrote again, " How she felt when he kissed her, like a tub of roses swimming in honey, cologne and blackberries, mixed into the most sensuous aroma of love."

To show the feelings are mutual the 'Alapomeji' master returned the favour with few glowing words of his.

" The winning team. My long time dream. Happy you agreed to embark on this journey with me. Damaged goods turned aging truth, pure through you and you, Olasunkanmi Akade. #countdowntoforever #beautyand9ice.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

