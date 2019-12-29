South Africa: Suspect Found With Police Firearm and Bulletproof Vest At Road Block

29 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

A 28-year-old suspect is facing charges of impersonating a police officer after he was nabbed at a roadblock near the Moutse Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Saturday evening.

Officers found a stolen police firearm, 43 9mm rounds of ammunition, two grenades, police handcuffs, a police reflector jacket and a bulletproof vest when they searched the suspect's white Volkswagen Polo.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the man was netted during a joint operation conducted by the Groblersdal Cluster and the Traffic Police.

"The suspect, who initially resisted arrest, will be profiled to possibly link him with serious crimes that were committed in the area or elsewhere. The firearm that was recovered, was reported stolen at Dullstroom police station in Mpumalanga in June 2019," Mojapelo said.

He is also facing charges of theft of a police firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, an SAPS bulletproof vest and resisting arrest.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended all law enforcement officers who were involved in this operation. He has instructed that the suspect be subjected to an intense verifications to determine any linkages and possible accomplices.

The man is expected to appear in Moutse Magistrate's Court soon. Mojapelo said police investigations are continuing.

- compiled by Vanessa Banton

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
