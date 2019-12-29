Egypt: Bus Crashes Kill Dozens of Passengers, Including Tourists

28 December 2019
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Two road accidents in Egypt killed several textile factory workers and tourists and injured over 30 others. Local media reported that tourists from India and Malaysia were among those killed.

Accidents involving buses killed a total of 28 people in Egypt on Saturday, medical officials and media said.

At least 22 people were killed in the first crash, which took place on a highway near the city of Port Said.

A minibus was transporting workers home from a garment factory when it collided with a truck. Eight other people were injured in the crash. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The second crash took place near the Red Sea resort of Ain Sokhna -- 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Cairo.

Six people were killed when a tourist bus collided with a public bus, health authorities said. Another 24 people were injured -- some of whom were in serious condition, news agency AFP reported.

Three tourists were among those killed in the second accident, including two Malaysians and an Indian, according to the state-run al-Ahram newspaper.

Fatal traffic accidents are common in Egypt due to speeding, poorly maintained roads and the occasional poor enforcement of traffic laws.

Authorities in recent years have tried to crack down on traffic violations, with official figures showing a drop in the number of road deaths.

In 2018, Egypt logged 8,480 traffic accidents -- down over 23% from the previous year. The number of deaths has also fallen, dropping from over 5,000 in 2016 to just over 3,000 in 2018.

