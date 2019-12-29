Mozambique Could Slide Back Into Civil War As Opposition Disputes Elections

Photo: Hansueli Krapf/Wikimedia Commons
An aerial view of Maputo in 2010.
28 December 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Arnaldo Vieira

The Mozambique Constitutional Counsel last Tuesday validated the results of the October 15 elections, which saw ruling Frelimo and its candidate President Filipe Nyusi win a second five-year term.

The verdict paves the way for President Nyusi's swearing-in in January following a petition by the opposition Renamo to have the poll annulled.

A peace deal signed between the two parties in August 6 and vast natural gas finds should ideally usher the country to stability and prosperity.

However, with observers believing Renamo's grievances were valid, the stage is set for a difficult year, with the opposition vowing to reject the Constitutional Counsel's (CC) decision and to pursue other means of redress. That could mean a debilitating bush war.

"Renamo lost 478,000 votes and five parliamentary seats through illicit means," a study published in November by the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (Eisa) said.

Eisa further found that the votes were diverted in favour of President Nyusi, the candidate of the ruling Frelimo party.

"These illicit means included ballot box stuff and fake voters' registration," said the study jointly published with the Mozambican Public Integrity Centre.

It also found that exclusion of more than 3,000 observers from polling stations enabled the ruling party to go without any checks, leading President Nyusi to win enviable majorities in such areas.

Analysts say Mozambique is far from securing electoral justice, a key recipe for democracy, and its fragile peace could be disrupted.

"All the institutions are in the hands of Frelimo. It is the party that appoints the CC and its head; it names the attorney-general; it imposes the electoral organs including the electoral national commission," said Alberto Ferreira an analyst.

There are now fears that Renamo could resort to war. Boycotts of parliamentary business, including the swearing-in ceremony, has proven ineffective in the past.

Last month, Renamo president Ossufo Momade said his party would not accept electoral results, even after the CC validated them. MDM has also taken the same stance, describing the elections as a fraud.

Mr Momade said in Holland earlier last month that he "will not let a political party do what they want in the country" in reference to Frelimo.

He is in talks with the local multiparty institute, parliament, the electoral commission, diplomats, political parties and academics to ask the international community to help safeguard the country's democracy.

Last week, a splinter Renamo wing led by Mariano Nhongo threatened to resume military action after the new government is sworn-in in January, accusing the government of reactivating death-squads, which also kidnap innocent civilians.

Besides the rebels, Mozambique is fighting the spread of the Islamic state which claimed on its website an attack on Mozambican and Russian soldiers that left eight dead. It has also destroyed infrastructure in Cabo Delgado Province.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.