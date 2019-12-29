Africa: Mother-Child Relationship Focus of Exhibition

28 December 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Andrew I Kazibwe

The African woman has for long lived in the shadows despite bearing the biggest burden of bearing and supporting her family.

Daughter of Zion, a photo exhibition by AfricaiLove Foundation, has chosen to celebrate the African mother by showcasing pictures of mothers and children in their daily natural relationship.

The exhibition which kicked of late November and running to end of December at the Mamba Club in Kimihurura, Kigali, documents a journey of mothers, young women and children as captured on camera by Christian Cyiza, better known as Bob Chris Raheem.

The 30 odd pictures on show at the Mamba Club capture the everyday economic and family life of mothers and their children, and is expected to inspire society to appreciate the role of women.

Cyiza draws inspiration from daily activities, where as a videographer, and founder of Raheem Lyon Ltd, shooting films and music videos both in urban and rural settings, he encounters intimate family moments with women at the centre of everything. These are the stories brought out by the exhibition.

Photography, unlike videography, shows Cyiza's storytelling abilities. His pictures show relationships of mothers with toddlers even when doing farm work with babies strapped on their backs, as breadwinners hawking fruits balanced on trays on their heads while carrying babies, or simply posing with their children relaxing and playing.

Most of the pictures in the collection are typical mother-child in happy moments which symbolises great hope and warmth shared with society and the world around them.

He particularly focuses on painting his subjects' Africaness through their attires of Ikitenge outfits and the head wraps, seated in natural setting portraying the African way of life.

Being his first solo exhibition, Daughter of Zion is dedicated to mothers and women and Cyiza hopes his portraits will encourage society to embrace mothers, in recognition of their role and toil not only for family but also society.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Children
Entertainment
Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.