Kenya: Food - Back in Time At the Kempinski

It is hard to miss the Villa Rosa Kempinski, a tuscan styled edifice with its fairy tale pink tinged with white exteriors on Chiromo Road in the west of Nairobi.

The European-flared establishment which pays homage to its roots where it began about 120 years ago, has been synonymous with luxury and high rollers ever since it opened its doors seven years ago. The architecture combines modern and classic elements that make up pure Old World Europe.

Villa Rosa has three distinct buildings organised in a U-shape, with a central cascading water feature that seems like the real-life inspiration of The Great Gatsby mansion.

The F&B (food and beverage) building hosts three restaurants: Lucca an Italian café, deli and restaurant; Eighty-Eight a Pan Asian restaurant; and Tambourini that offers authentic Levantine cuisine from North Mediterranean countries of Syria, Jordan, Cyprus, Palestine and Lebanon.

There's also the Café Villa Rosa in the main hotel tower which features a buffet style set-up offering internationally-inspired cuisines for breakfast; K Lounge, a lobby where guests can enjoy the finest blends of Kenyan tea and coffee with a light bite, and The Balcony, the hotel's luxurious bar offering the finest selection of cognac, single malt whiskies cigars, sublime cocktails, wines and champagnes.

On my first visit to the hotel, I was keen to try the Levantine cuisine at Tambourini for lunch. When I arrived, it was empty with no attendants to cater to me, only to realise moments later that it did not open untill 6pm. My friend and I settled for the K Lounge.

We sat by the lobby for a while but opted to dine at the terrace which overlooks the manicured gardens in a classic Mediterranean style. The Victorian furniture meshed well with the lounge famous for its afternoon tea synonymous with the Victorian era. Anna, the 7th Duchess of Bedford started the tradition because the gap between lunch and dinner left her too hungry in the late afternoon.

My friend and I had not made reservations for Kempinski's famous high tea. So I resorted to having one of their mains, which was a chicken Tikka served with rice, a vegetable salad and creamy sauce.

I also tried the café latte. I enjoyed the rice which was soft and fluffy. The tender and moist chicken glazed in creamy sauce was even tastier. The coffee was alright but not exceptional.

On my second visit, I tried the afternoon tea which had come highly recommended. The offering includes a selection of English scones, homemade cakes and pastries as well as finger sandwiches.

I opted for the Vanilla Rooibos tea from the English breakfast, Early Grey, Green Leaf and Fruity Chamomile. The Vanilla Rooibos was fully-flavoured, delicious and soothing for the rainy Nairobi weather.

The attendant later brought warm scones in a black drawer with golden knobs. The first scone was a little too brittle for my liking; the second was perfect and meshed well with the clotted cream and homemade jam.

Next was a drawer chest of homemade cakes and pastries--lemon curd shortbread tartlets, French opera cake, strawberry macarons, plus some ice cream. The vanilla panna cotta with a fruit compote served in a shot-glassesque cup was lovely but a little too sweet for my non sweet-tooth self.

I enjoyed the red velvet served in glass bell jars though. The second last treat of the Afternoon Tea package was the more savoury selection of finger-sized sandwiches. The mini-sandwiches which had their crusts chopped off were my favourite.

I especially liked the Scottish smoked salmon served with capers and horseradish cream. The other sandwiches were smoked beef, cucumber & truffle and the Egg & English mustard which were equally as good but not better than the salmon.

The last treat was a peach melba of vanilla ice cream with some mango slices and raspberry and peach sauce. It was a little too refrigerated for my liking and was difficuclt to scoop with the gold teaspoon all in a golden ice-cream dish.

All in all, I enjoyed the light meals at the K Lounge and would not hesitate to go there again. The peace and tranquillity particularly at the terrace with the water flowing is ideal for a business meeting or catching up with a friend.