Somalia: Somali Parliament Approves a New Election Law

The Lower House of Somalia's Parliament has approved the election law, a significant step towards universal suffrage elections next year.

During a session on Saturday, 171 lawmakers voted in favour of the legislation, 5 rejected and 2 abstained.

The voting came after the bill was presented by a special review parliamentary committee.

The draft law will become a law if passed by the senate (upper house) and assented by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

Somalia last held one-person, one-vote elections in March 1969 when the government was overthrown in a bloodless military coup, according to the UN.