Sudan: Budget Retains Subsidy for Wheat and Adopts Gradual Lifting of Subsidy for Fuel

Khartoum. Dec/ 27 (SUNA) - The Council of Ministers, chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, Friday approved in principle the general budget project for the year 2020, by maintaining the subsidies for wheat and cooking gas and decides gradual lifting of the subsidy for fuel.

In a press statement after the Cabinet sitting, the Minister of Finance, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi said that the budget project will be submitted within two days to the Interim Legislative Council "the Sovereign Council and the Cabinet" for addition and amendment and the final approval.

He pointed out that the budget project includes the doubling of spending for the education and health services, compared to the budget for the year 2019.

He announced that the general budget project also included free of charge education at the basic school level, avoiding new fees, providing a school meal for the pupils at the schools in the country as well as the commitment to the free of charge medical treatment at the government hospitals/

Dr. Al-Badawi stated that the budget has stressed the removal of distortions and differences in salaries and wages, the increasing of salaries by 100%, raising the wage limit from the official limit of 425 to 1,000 pounds per month, besides creating more than 250,000 jobs as a minimum for youths.

He said that budget for the year 2020 is based on three main axes: achieving the goals of sustainable development in terms of allocating resources and concern with following up the programs to achieve budget directives in the field of education, health, water and social services, indicating that the budget project has focused on the civil service sector in terms of arranging and evaluating jobs and removing distortions.