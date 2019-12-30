Sudan: Sla Leader Reveals Initiative to Transfer Negotiations to Khartoum

28 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Sudan Liberation Army, (SLA), Abdul Wahed Mohamed Nour revealed, on Saturday, an initiative led by the movement to transfer the ongoing negotiations in Juba to Khartoum.

Nur, interviewed by SUNA, by telelephon, from his residence, in Paris, outlined that the initiative focused on the roots of the historical crisis of the country, since the independence.

He explained that the SLA initiative will take Sudan crisis in one package via a comprehensive conference including all the Sudanese people.

"crises can not be taken, partially, but as one package to end the reasons of war in the country" he stressed.

He indicated that conference will discuss issues of education, health, identity, development and cultural diversity, adding that the SLA initiative proposes government of independents Headed by Dr. Abdull Hamdouk.

