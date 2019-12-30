Sudan: Hamdok Meets Unisfa's Commander

29 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok met at his office here Sunday Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) Mehari Zewde Gebremariam, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs Asma Mohamed Abdalla.

The meeting discussed the important role being assumed by the mission and the challenges that face its work in Abyei.

The Prime Minister affirmed during the meeting Sudan's keenness to extended all facilities for the mission to make its work a success, especially under the great changes that had occurred in the country besides the positive developments that have happened in the relations between Sudan and sisterly South Sudan.

