Sudan: Gadi Praises Southern Sudan Politician Abel Alier

Khartoum — Sovereign Council Member Hassan Sheikh Idri Gadi has praised South Sudan State mediation in Sudanese peace process currently underway in Juba between Sudan government and movements of armed struggle. Gadi commended the historic relations between the two nations.

The Sovereign Council member made this statement during a visit to Abel Alier Kwal at his residence in Juba Sunday stressing the importance of strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting discussed peace issue in the two countries and the importance of ending war.

Alier who has been described by observers as a man of wisdom in South Sudan had engaged constitutional positions including vice president at Nemeri's era in the then united Sudan. Alier contributed in the success of Addis Ababa Accord, 1971.