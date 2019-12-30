Sudan: Darfur Track Framework Agreement Signed

28 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Transitional Government and the Revolutionary Front signed, Saturday, in Juba, Darfur Track Framework Agreement paving the way for a comprehensive peace in the region.

The Government Chief Negotiator, Major-General, Shamshuddin Kabbashi signed for the government, all the Representatives of the Negotiation File in Darfur Movements signed for the movements and the Advisor of the Government of South Sudan signed for the Joint Mediation.

The signing was witnessed by the Chairman and the members of the Sudan's Revolutionary Front.

