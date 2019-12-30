Sudan: Human Rights Day Observed in South Kordofan

27 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kadugli — The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and UN Development Program(UNDP) celebrated Thursday at Kadugli stadium, South Kordofan State the Human Rights Day under the theme-Youths Defend Human Rights.

The event was attended by representative of government of South Kordofan State, NCHR Chairperson, officials of civil and military institutions, organizations and a number of people Kadugli city.

Director of General Intelligence Service(GIS) in the State Brig. Mubarak Hassan Abdalla who represented the Wali of South Kordofan State in the celebration thanked the NCHR and the UNDP for h observing the human rights day in South Kordofan and urged all state institutions to cooperate the commission office to carry out its full role.

NCHR Chairperson Hurria Ismail Abdul-Muhsin indicated to role of youth in making change in Sudan, noting that achievement of peace for main democratic transformation and promoting the human rights in the country are the main task of the interim government.

She stressed that democratic transformation could be attained save via establishment of a state based on respect of human rights and rule of law.

NCHR Deputy Chairperson Yagoub Hamoada congratulated people on anniversaries of the December revolution, independence and Christmas and hoped that this year celebration be a preparation for huge celebration set to mark the signing the final peace agreement so as people move towards reconstruction and development of the South Kordofan State which, he added, is endowed with tremendous natural resources.

