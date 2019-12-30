Sudan: Darfur Negotiation Parties - We Will Proceed to Complete Peace

Juba — The Representatives of the Transitional Government and the Darfur Armed Movements have expressed keenness to go ahead with the completion of peace file in a short time.

The negotiators who were addressing, Saturday, the ceremony for signing the Framework Agreement for Darfur Track, in Africa Palm Hotel, in Juba, in the presence of the joint mediation affirmed the seriousness of the parties to the negotiation and the provision of will to reach a comprehensive and just peace.

Meanwhile, the chief Negotiator of the Sudan Liberation Movement, Mohammed Basher Abdulla has described the signing of the agreement as an opportunity for making peace and ending war in Darfur.

He said the agreement avail oppoertunity for the refugees and the displaced to return to their areas of origin after maintaining of security and stability in the region.

The Negotiation Secretary of the Justice and Equality Movement, Ahmed Mohammed Dabak has described the signing of the agreement as the real approach to negotiate the central issues of Darfur Track.