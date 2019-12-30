Sudan: Darfur Negotiation Parties - We Will Proceed to Complete Peace

28 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Representatives of the Transitional Government and the Darfur Armed Movements have expressed keenness to go ahead with the completion of peace file in a short time.

The negotiators who were addressing, Saturday, the ceremony for signing the Framework Agreement for Darfur Track, in Africa Palm Hotel, in Juba, in the presence of the joint mediation affirmed the seriousness of the parties to the negotiation and the provision of will to reach a comprehensive and just peace.

Meanwhile, the chief Negotiator of the Sudan Liberation Movement, Mohammed Basher Abdulla has described the signing of the agreement as an opportunity for making peace and ending war in Darfur.

He said the agreement avail oppoertunity for the refugees and the displaced to return to their areas of origin after maintaining of security and stability in the region.

The Negotiation Secretary of the Justice and Equality Movement, Ahmed Mohammed Dabak has described the signing of the agreement as the real approach to negotiate the central issues of Darfur Track.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.