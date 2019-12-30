Sudan: Al Burhan Hails Struggle of Armed Forces

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces 1st. Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al Burhan has hailed the struggle of the Armed Forces for attaining the Independence of the Sudan since the time of the independence and until now, lauding its great role in protecting the homeland, saying that the Sudanese Armed Forces deserve appreciation and respect from all.

This came when Al Burhan met the officers, non-commissioned officers and men of Khartoum Military Area, in the presence of Chief of Staff 1st. Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al Hussein and his deputies and commanders of units and formations.

Al Burhan praised the good spirit and high professionalism with which the officers, non-commissioned officers and men of the Seventh Division had dealt with the sit-in, saying that had the Armed Forces not sided with the people's will, there would have been chaos and a slide into the unknown.

He affirmed that the Armed Forces will remain strong regardless of the skeptics talk about them, calling for not responding to the provocative sayings against the Armed Forces and the other regular forces.

He concluded that realization of peace is a priority for the transitional government so that the army would engage in its basic duties in training and protecting peace that should be a durable one for realizing the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

He praised the complete harmony between the Armed Forces, Rapid Support Forces and other Regular Forces, and said that attempt to create differences between them is desperate and a failure.